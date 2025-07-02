Custom CSS code to reduce Font size

Hi

On the Shop Page of my Wordpress site, the ‘Product Filters’ are displayed on the top.

Due to the filter # (11), the Product filter section is split into 2 rows.

I want to display the Filters on a single row.

Am I correct to assume by reducing the Font size of the filter(s), the Filters will display in single row ?

If yes, can someone care to share the custom css code ?

Shop page link

On the theme demo page, the filters are displayed on a single row, although the filter # is 6, whereas, on my site the filter # is 11

Lightshot Screenshot Captured with Lightshot

It’s a long shot, but it’s worth giving it a try. Any other suggestions is welcome.

Thanks in Advance.