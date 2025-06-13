Help with custom css code

Hi

On the ‘Flatware/Cutlery’ Category ‘Shop Page’ of my Wordpress Site, I have added Product Category slider with round circles.

Can someone pls share a custom css code to show a thin, round border ( #f9f9f9 ) on the product category image ?

Some of the prd category images have a white b/g which is clashing with the white b/g of the slider.

Fyi, the prd category slider is developed with Elementor page builder.

I have shared the page url link below in order to inspect the browser console.

Site Page URL

Thanks in advance.