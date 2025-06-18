Custom CSS code to reduce font size

Hi
Apologies for asking so many qtns on custom css code.
Although, I have experience with Oracle Appln development, I can’t seem to get my head around the web technology.
Can someone pls share a custom css code to reduce the font size for 2x Elementor headings on the Home page ?
Instance #1
Instance #2
Site link
Thanks in advance.
PaulOB
2
It’s hard to know how far reaching this code may be as it may affect other areas but you can change it on that page with this:
/* small scrren */
h3.section-title {
font-size: 1.3rem;
}
.section-desc h4 {
font-size: 1.2rem !important;
}
/* larger screen */
@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) {
h3.section-title {
font-size: 1.4rem;
}
.section-desc h4 {
font-size: 1.3rem !important;
}
}
Adjust the sizes to suit.