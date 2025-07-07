Custom CSS Code to change Wordpress Vertical Menu Color?

G’Day Folks
I want to change the vertical Menu colour of my wordpress site. Unfortunately, there is no theme option from the dashboard to change the colours.
Can someone pls share a custom css code to change the colors of the Vertical menu of a Wordpress site ?
Summary of changes required:
- Change the b/g from white to black for both ‘Main Category’ & ‘Sub Category’ menu.
- Change icon color from black to white
- Change text color from black to white
I have shared the site link below in order to inspect the Developer console.
Thanks in Advance.