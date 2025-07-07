Custom CSS Code to change Wordpress Vertical Menu Color?

G’Day Folks

I want to change the vertical Menu colour of my wordpress site. Unfortunately, there is no theme option from the dashboard to change the colours.

Can someone pls share a custom css code to change the colors of the Vertical menu of a Wordpress site ?

Screenshot_12
Screenshot_121499×871 127 KB

Summary of changes required:

  1. Change the b/g from white to black for both ‘Main Category’ & ‘Sub Category’ menu.
  2. Change icon color from black to white
  3. Change text color from black to white

I have shared the site link below in order to inspect the Developer console.

Site URL

Thanks in Advance.