Custom CSS Code to change Wordpress Vertical Menu Color?

G’Day Folks

I want to change the vertical Menu colour of my wordpress site. Unfortunately, there is no theme option from the dashboard to change the colours.

Can someone pls share a custom css code to change the colors of the Vertical menu of a Wordpress site ?

Summary of changes required:

Change the b/g from white to black for both ‘Main Category’ & ‘Sub Category’ menu. Change icon color from black to white Change text color from black to white

I have shared the site link below in order to inspect the Developer console.

Site URL

Thanks in Advance.