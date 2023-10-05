Need help fixing a broken menu on site (CSS issues)

Hello everyone,

I have this Wordpress staging website at https://ae.praia.studio and the top menu is broken, you see. It’s supposed to have white links (because the backgound of the page is dark) and then, when the menu is on a white background, the links would turn black.

The same rule applies to the top left logo: I have two versions of the logo (one is with black writing, the other one is with white writing) in the theme. When the background is white, the black logo would be shown, and the other way around.

The site is running on Wordpress and the template is called Mies LT by Pixelgrade (based on the Anima theme by Cryout Solutions).

I don’t know what tf is going on but that top menu is working fine only when using a Gutenberg plugin version 1.5; a newer version of that plugin causes the menu & logo to go crazy.

Do you have any suggestions or could you help, please?

Many thanks!