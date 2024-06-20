Hey all!

I’ve recently taken on a task at my company to build an email template. Naively, you might think it would be simple. However, I quickly realized that HTML/CSS support in email clients is:

Outdated Inconsistent from one client to another

I’m considering the idea of a cross-HTML/CSS compiler that transforms standard HTML/CSS into versions supported by various email clients. This would allow you to code as usual without worrying about client-specific rendering engines.

Would this be useful for you?