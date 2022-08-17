Creating a grid layout for WP blog posts with different sized boxes

PHP
Hi there,

I am trying to create a grid or flex layout like this:

image
image961×403 17.8 KB

I have this basic code which outputs my WordPress blog posts in 4 columns going across.

<?php while ( have_posts() ) : the_post(); ?>

		<?php
			$args = array(
				'post_type'      => 'post',
				'posts_per_page' => - 1,
			);
			$q    = new WP_Query( $args );
		?>

		<div class="row">
			<?php while ( $q->have_posts() ) : $q->the_post(); ?>
				<div class="col-6">
					<h3>
						<a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>">
							<?php the_title(); ?>
						</a>
					</h3>
					<?php the_excerpt(); ?>
				</div>
			<?php endwhile; ?>
			<?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?>
		</div>

	<?php endwhile; ?>

What I would like to do is have two large ones on the left with 4 other ones to the right.

What would be the best way to do this?

Thanks!