Creating a grid layout for WP blog posts with different sized boxes

Hi there,

I am trying to create a grid or flex layout like this:

I have this basic code which outputs my WordPress blog posts in 4 columns going across.

<?php while ( have_posts() ) : the_post(); ?> <?php $args = array( 'post_type' => 'post', 'posts_per_page' => - 1, ); $q = new WP_Query( $args ); ?> <div class="row"> <?php while ( $q->have_posts() ) : $q->the_post(); ?> <div class="col-6"> <h3> <a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>"> <?php the_title(); ?> </a> </h3> <?php the_excerpt(); ?> </div> <?php endwhile; ?> <?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?> </div> <?php endwhile; ?>

What I would like to do is have two large ones on the left with 4 other ones to the right.

What would be the best way to do this?

Thanks!