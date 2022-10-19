Error in php code

Hi Everyone!
I’m facing a error in php program
I have this basic code which outputs my WordPress blog posts in 4 columns going across.
<?php
$args = array(
'post_type' => 'post',
'posts_per_page' => - 1,
);
$q = new WP_Query( $args );
?>
<div class="row">
<?php while ( $q->have_posts() ) : $q->the_post(); ?>
<div class="col-6">
<h3>
<a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>">
<?php the_title(); ?>
</a>
</h3>
<?php the_excerpt(); ?>
</div>
<?php endwhile; ?>
<?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?>
</div>
<?php endwhile; ?>
What I would like to do is have two large ones on the left with 4 other ones to the right.
What would be the best way to do this?
Thanks!