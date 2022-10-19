Error in php code

PHP
#1

Hi Everyone!
I’m facing a error in php program
I have this basic code which outputs my WordPress blog posts in 4 columns going across.

<?php while ( have_posts() ) : the_post(); ?> 
   <?php
	$args = array(
			'post_type'      => 'post',
			'posts_per_page' => - 1,
		);
		$q    = new WP_Query( $args );
	?>

	<div class="row">
		<?php while ( $q->have_posts() ) : $q->the_post(); ?>
			<div class="col-6">
				<h3>
					<a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>">
						<?php the_title(); ?>
					</a>
				</h3>
				<?php the_excerpt(); ?>
			</div>
		<?php endwhile; ?>
		<?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?>
	</div>

<?php endwhile; ?>

What I would like to do is have two large ones on the left with 4 other ones to the right.

What would be the best way to do this?

Thanks!