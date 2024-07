composer clear-cache composer update

Updating dependencies Lock file operations: 16 installs, 0 updates, 0 removals

Issue:

Locking symfony/deprecation-contracts (v3.5.0)

Installing symfony/deprecation-contracts (v3.5.0): Extracting archive

Composer.lock file was deleted but still installed dependencies. An example:

composer.json file:

{ "require": { "twilio/sdk": "^5.17" } }

4 package suggestions were added by new dependencies, use composer suggest

Why are installed other dependencies even I did not order inside composer.json?

Even cleared cache is not working:

composer clear-cache

Need help