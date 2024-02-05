Why do we need composer.lock file? Couldn't we do without it?

I regard composer.json as a nice file because I generally understand the purpose of each chapter in it and it’s usually no longer than 100 lines. Its chapters tell me for example, in an ordinal way, the following data:

  • What is the project it contains information about.
  • What is the repository of the project.
  • What are the required dependencies of the project and what are their current versions.
  • What minimum stability for dependencies to rely on.
  • What dependency type to install where.
  • What messages to give and when.
  • Further configurations.

On the other side, I regard composer.lock file as a very complex file which is totally non-intuitive for me and from opening it I can’t say what it’s purpose is and it has more than 6,000 lines.

I have found this saying:

composer.lock records the exact versions that are installed. So that you are in the same versions with your co-workers.

Wouldn’t it have been simpler to put exact versions in composer.json? And why assuming someone has co-workers? I for example, work alone :slight_smile: