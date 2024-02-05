I regard composer.json as a nice file because I generally understand the purpose of each chapter in it and it’s usually no longer than 100 lines. Its chapters tell me for example, in an ordinal way, the following data:

What is the project it contains information about.

What is the repository of the project.

What are the required dependencies of the project and what are their current versions.

What minimum stability for dependencies to rely on.

What dependency type to install where.

What messages to give and when.

Further configurations.

On the other side, I regard composer.lock file as a very complex file which is totally non-intuitive for me and from opening it I can’t say what it’s purpose is and it has more than 6,000 lines.

Why do we need composer.lock file? Couldn’t we do without it?

I have found this saying:

composer.lock records the exact versions that are installed. So that you are in the same versions with your co-workers.

Wouldn’t it have been simpler to put exact versions in composer.json? And why assuming someone has co-workers? I for example, work alone