I regard
composer.json as a nice file because I generally understand the purpose of each chapter in it and it’s usually no longer than 100 lines. Its chapters tell me for example, in an ordinal way, the following data:
- What is the project it contains information about.
- What is the repository of the project.
- What are the required dependencies of the project and what are their current versions.
- What minimum stability for dependencies to rely on.
- What dependency type to install where.
- What messages to give and when.
- Further configurations.
On the other side, I regard
composer.lock file as a very complex file which is totally non-intuitive for me and from opening it I can’t say what it’s purpose is and it has more than 6,000 lines.
Why do we need composer.lock file? Couldn’t we do without it?
I have found this saying:
composer.lockrecords the exact versions that are installed. So that you are in the same versions with your co-workers.
Wouldn’t it have been simpler to put exact versions in composer.json? And why assuming someone has co-workers? I for example, work alone