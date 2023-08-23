How to manage PayPal composer dependencies?

I try to manage updates and dependencies but notice:
Package paypal/rest-api-sdk-php is abandoned
How to manage a new one and updated?
Message:
you should avoid using it. No replacement was suggested.
There isn’t a way to really “officially” maintain that repo unless you work for PayPal. I’m actually using that repo as a test project and I’ve actually switched to using their 2.0 beta version of it. Though the issue is they’ve stopped development for that branch as well so if you want to maintain it yourself locally, you have to equate for your locally installed PHP version. I’m running on PHP 8.2.9, so I had to deal with a lot of the dynamic variable errors.