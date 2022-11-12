Completing Adding tests to video player code

I would like to finish this because there are only 3 things left in the test to fix before they can be used.

The single-container test is currently broken, because it shows a pass when it shouldn’t.

The multiple-containers test is currently broken, because it shows a pass when it shouldn’t.

The showCover() code in manageCover is not yet being tested at all

init container with a single container

init container with a single container init container with multiple containers

init container with multiple containers fails to check showCover() code

The container property (the first of the three you commented out) doesn’t get commented out. That needs to be uncommented. The next thing to do after that is in the given section to add the class “initial-fade” to document.body, and in the then section to expect that document.body doesn’t have the class “initial-fade”. That way the test suitably fails, and when we uncomment the simulateAnimationEnd() that causes things to change, and the test will properly pass.

I just followed those instructions here and the test pass: https://jsfiddle.net/v2cyoj1n/

You never mentioned to uncomment those lines.

If I do uncomment them I receive errors.

describe("container", function() { it("with a single container", function() { // given document.body.classList.add(".initial-fade"); manageCover.init({ container: ".play1", playButton: ".playa" }); //const container = document.querySelector(".play1"); //container.classList.add("hide"); // when const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa"); simulateClick(playButton); simulateAnimationEnd(); // then expect(document.body).not.toHaveClass("initial-fade"); });

If the same thing that was done in the single container, gets done with multiple containers also, I did that here.

https://jsfiddle.net/5pr3ftog/

it("with multiple containers", function() { // given document.body.classList.add(".initial-fade"); manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".cover" }); //const container = document.querySelector(".play5"); //container.classList.add("hide"); // when const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe"); simulateClick(playButton); simulateAnimationEnd(); // then expect(document.body).not.toHaveClass("initial-fade"); }); });

If those two above are good, there is just this one left to do.

fails to check showCover() code

That would be this:

function showCover(playButton) { hideAll(config.containers); resetPage(); markAsPlayed(playButton); const cover = playButton.parentElement; cover.classList.add("active"); show(cover); }

I’m not really sure where this would be placed.

describe("showCover", function() { });

Last Working Code: https://jsfiddle.net/24xf0avp/

Broken Code: https://jsfiddle.net/kxhyLdr8/

Continuing the discussion from Adding tests to video player code: