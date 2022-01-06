Adding tests to video player code

You’ve learned many times what an argument is.
Because it seems that you’ve forgotten, here is a reference of JavaScript terminology to help you out.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/r8pgdq0z/
The error is still there.
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb, coverHandler");
simulateClick(".playb");
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
You still have only one single argument to addCoverHandler, that argument being a single large string. Do not change that selector-string from how it was before.
I don’t understand what it is you want me to do.
https://jsfiddle.net/0vw1kj54/1/
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");
TypeError: Failed to execute ‘addEventListener’ on ‘EventTarget’: parameter 2 is not of type ‘Object’.
1st argument:
".playb"
2nd argument:
"coverHandler"
manageCover.addCoverHandler("1st argument", "2nd argument")
Am I supposed to do this?
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
});
Maybe this?
I don’t understand what I need to do.
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb",
coverHandler: "coverHandler"
});
I’m lost.
This:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
Becomes this is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");
Then I am completely lost.
This is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");
This is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
Both of those are wrong, I don’t understand what I need to do.
Let’s go back to the error message, because we should not yet be dealing with addCoverHandler.
The error message is:
TypeError: Failed to execute 'addEventListener' on 'EventTarget': parameter 2 is not of type 'Object'.
Where is that addEventListener? What is EventTarget? What is parameter 2? Why isn’t is an Object?
That addEventListener is in the following manageCover code:
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
The syntax is addEventListener is given at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/EventTarget/addEventListener#syntax
That syntax is:
addEventListener(type, listener);
addEventListener(type, listener, options);
addEventListener(type, listener, useCapture);
In the addCoverHandler function we are using the first version of the syntax which has two parameters. The first parameter is called type, and the second parameter is called listener.
In the addCoverHandler function we call addEventListener with:
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
where the first argument of “click” received by addEventListener as the
type parameter, and the second argument of
handler is received by the addEventListener as the
listener parameter.
Parameter 2 of addEventListener is the listener parameter, which is the
handler argument that we gave to it.
listener
The object that receives a notification (an object that implements
the Event interface) when an event of the specified type occurs.
This must be an object implementing the EventListener interface,
or a JavaScript function. See The event listener callback for details
on the callback itself.
The error message tells us that the
handler variable isn’t an object. It is expected to be a JavaScript function, as functions are also objects.
Why isn’t that
handler variable a function? The
handler variable is received by the addCoverHandler as its second parameter. That second parameter is given to the addCoverHandler as the second argument when we make the addCoverHandler function call.
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");
That second argument shouldn’t be a string. It needs to be a reference to the coverHandler variable instead.
When you fix that you will get another error message, but it’s important to note that it’s a different error message and that progress is being made.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/86f0qnhL/
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
In which function is that error coming from?
Here is the error image:
Does it say in here?
If no, how do I find out?
I don’t know where the error is coming from.
All I know is I followed your instructions where I was supposed to get a different error, and this is a different error.
The error occurs after I added:
coverHandler
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
The addCoverHandler function?
Well, after the error message line, which function do you recognize from there?
simulateClick(".playb");
So it is this function then?
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
How is that error fixed in the code?
Will there be more errors after this one?
or, should it be passing after this one is fixed?
Yes, that is the function. The dispatchEvent part is not pleased because the dispatchEvent function doesn’t exist on the
el parameter.
I recommend that you change how you’re dealing with simulateClick, so that you do it in the same way as is being done in other tests.
I did that here and the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/3n9fxjuc/1/
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
playButton: ".playb"
});
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Next I placed the html and the css from the broken code into the test code:
Where I receive this error: https://jsfiddle.net/3n9fxjuc/2/
The error points to this it section, or this part of the test code.
it("when not initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body).not.toHaveClass("initial-fade");
});
Where do we make changes to fix the broken code?
Inside the broken code that I placed inside the test code: https://jsfiddle.net/3n9fxjuc/2/
or, inside the the full working broken code: https://jsfiddle.net/panmhg2q/
Also, what would be the instructions I would do to fix that?
Did I do this wrong? https://jsfiddle.net/3n9fxjuc/1/
I may have done it not right.
I thought I did it good because it passed, and the error went away.
If this is wrong, how would I fix it?
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
playButton: ".playb"
});
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No, the tests are not ready for that yet.
Yes, the tests pass, but they’re not complete. Here’s what we currently have:
The tests are passing, but are they any good?
Crosschecks now need to occur, where we check two things:
when section) be commented out, and the tests still pass?
Both of those a problems that need to be fixed, and the code at https://jsfiddle.net/3n9fxjuc/1/ has both of those problems.
Here are the problems that I found with a few simple checks:
That gives us an updated list of the following:
We’re made some good progress, but there’s a way to go yet before the tests are ready to be used.
The first issue is experienced in the single container test, just by commenting out the simulateAnimationEnd line. That’s the first problem that needs to be fixed. With that line commented out, it must show a fail instead.
I commented that line out here: https://jsfiddle.net/exh8o17p/
What am I supposed to do?
How do I get it to show a fail?
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
//simulateAnimationEnd();