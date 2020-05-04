Choosing domain name: very generic and popular or long tail?

Hello,

I need to choose the domain for my next project.

I hesitate between a very popular keyword, let’s say for the example: ‘running’.

All the major TLDs, .com, .net for that name are occupied by squatters, they are not genuine sites.

so I plan to use it with one of those new TLDS like ‘running.club’.

Potential problem: there are lots of dictionnaires and wikipedia entries on google for the word ‘running’. Question is will I ever be able to go high on google before those entries? It’s tempting to chose this one because I can get a single very popular word domain.

or should I opt for a long tail series of word like ‘howtorun.club’? This is less generic, but I will not have to fight the wikipedia and dictionnaires entries for a generic name.

What do you suggest and why?