Choosen plugin not working with dynamic created rows in html table

Hi! I am trying to filter drop down list with the help of choosen plug in, its working fine for first row. But when I clone or dynamically create more row, then drop down list become inactive and and displaying selected value of first row in all new dynamic rows. Below is the my code . I needed guidance to resolve this issue

<!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <title>Medicine Re-Location Form</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.jquery.min.js"></script> <link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.min.css"> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="card"> <h3 div class="card-header" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">Request Form</h3> <div class="card-body"> <form method="POST" action="invoice.php"> <div class="card-body"> </div> <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Product</th> <th width="10%"><center>Qty (No)</th> <th width="20%"><center>Remarks</th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" > <div class="col-lg-4"><div class="form-group"> <td><Select class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id = "scode" class="form-control" required onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"> <option value="">Select Product</option> <?php include('db.php'); $sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM procd2"); while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql)) { echo '<option value="'.$row['pro1'].'">'.$row['pro1'].'</option>'; } ?></select> </td> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" pattern="\d+"></td> <td><input type="text" class="form-control text-end" name="remarks3[]" id="zzz" ></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <script> jQuery('.scode').chosen(); </script> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><center> <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm"> </form> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery.js"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="frontend-script.js"></script> </body> </html> <script type="text/javascript"> function GetPrint() { /*For Print*/ window.print(); } function BtnAdd() { /*Add Button*/ var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ; $(v).find("input").val(''); $(v).find("input").autocomplete({ source: 'backend-script.php' }); $(v).removeClass("d-none"); $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1); } function BtnDel(v) { /*Delete Button*/ $(v).parent().parent().remove(); GetTotal(); $("#TBody").find("tr").each( function(index) { $(this).find("th").first().html(index); } ); }