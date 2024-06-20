Choosen plugin not working with dynamic created rows in html table

Hi! I am trying to filter drop down list with the help of choosen plug in, its working fine for first row. But when I clone or dynamically create more row, then drop down list become inactive and and displaying selected value of first row in all new dynamic rows. Below is the my code . I needed guidance to resolve this issue

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
    <title>Medicine Re-Location Form</title> 

	
		<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css">      
    
  
   

  <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js"></script> 
     <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.jquery.min.js"></script>
     <link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.min.css">
  
</head>
  <body>




<div class="container">
  <div class="card">
    <h3 div class="card-header" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">Request Form</h3>
    <div class="card-body">
	<form method="POST" action="invoice.php">
            <div class="card-body">              
                            
                            
                        </div>         






  <table class="table table-bordered">
                    <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
                      <tr>
                        
                        <th width="15%"><center>Product</th>                       
			<th width="10%"><center>Qty (No)</th>                    
					
			<th width="20%"><center>Remarks</th>
			<th width="5%"></th>

                                               
                         <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>                         
                        </th>
</tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody id="TBody">
                      <tr id="TRow" >
   <div class="col-lg-4"><div class="form-group">
 <td><Select  class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id = "scode"  class="form-control"  required onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">
<option value="">Select Product</option>
	<?php
	include('db.php');
	$sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM procd2");
	while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql))
	{
	echo '<option value="'.$row['pro1'].'">'.$row['pro1'].'</option>';
	} ?></select>



</td>

       
      	<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" pattern="\d+"></td>
			
     
      
           <td><input type="text" class="form-control text-end" name="remarks3[]"  id="zzz" ></td>
		<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success"  style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
			
                      </tr>   </tbody> </table>


<script>

jQuery('.scode').chosen();
</script>


 <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><center>
		<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit"  class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm">	
		
	

</form>

  <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script>
 <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery.js"></script>
  <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="frontend-script.js"></script>
 


   
 </body>
</html>

<script type="text/javascript">

function GetPrint()
{
    /*For Print*/
    window.print();
}

function BtnAdd()
{
    /*Add Button*/
    var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ;
    $(v).find("input").val('');
    $(v).find("input").autocomplete({
        source: 'backend-script.php'  
    });
    $(v).removeClass("d-none");
    $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1);
}

function BtnDel(v)
{
    /*Delete Button*/
       $(v).parent().parent().remove(); 
       GetTotal();

        $("#TBody").find("tr").each(
        function(index)
        {
           $(this).find("th").first().html(index);
        }

       );
}