Auto complete not working when row is created dynamically

i have form with dynamic created rows. I added autocomplete with my form which worked fine for single row. But when i created dynamic rows, it stopped working. i attached main file, js file , backend file and jquerry online links of website which handle autocomplete for single row here is my code

<form method="POST"> <table class="table table-bordered"> <tr> <td><input type="text" class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id = "tutorial_name" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"></td> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);"></td> </tr> //jquerry webfile for autocomplete </form> <link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css"> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="frontend-script.js"></script>``` javascript code to add dynamic rows ```<script type="text/javascript"> function BtnAdd() { /*Add Button*/ var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ; $(v).find("input").val(''); $(v).removeClass("d-none"); $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1); } function BtnDel(v) { /*Delete Button*/ $(v).parent().parent().remove(); GetTotal(); $("#TBody").find("tr").each( function(index) { $(this).find("th").first().html(index); } ); }``` this is my backfile below which take values from the database table . ```<?php include('database.php'); $searchTerm = $_GET['term']; $sql = "SELECT * FROM machine1 WHERE user_id LIKE '%".$searchTerm."%'"; $result = $conn->query($sql); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { $tutorialData = array(); while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $data['id'] = $row['id']; $data['value'] = $row['user_id']; array_push($tutorialData, $data); } } echo json_encode($tutorialData); ?>``` my js file ``` $( function() { $( "#tutorial_name" ).autocomplete({ source: 'backend-script.php' }); });~~~