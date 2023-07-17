Auto complete not working when row is created dynamically

i have form with dynamic created rows. I added autocomplete with my form which worked fine for single row. But when i created dynamic rows, it stopped working. i attached main file, js file , backend file and jquerry online links of website which handle autocomplete for single row here is my code
<form method="POST">
<table class="table table-bordered">
<tr>
<td><input type="text" class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id = "tutorial_name" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);"></td>
</tr>
//jquerry webfile for autocomplete
</form>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css">
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="frontend-script.js"></script>```
javascript code to add dynamic rows
```<script type="text/javascript">
function BtnAdd()
{
/*Add Button*/
var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ;
$(v).find("input").val('');
$(v).removeClass("d-none");
$(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1);
}
function BtnDel(v)
{
/*Delete Button*/
$(v).parent().parent().remove();
GetTotal();
$("#TBody").find("tr").each(
function(index)
{
$(this).find("th").first().html(index);
}
);
}```
this is my backfile below which take values from the database table .
```<?php
include('database.php');
$searchTerm = $_GET['term'];
$sql = "SELECT * FROM machine1 WHERE user_id LIKE '%".$searchTerm."%'";
$result = $conn->query($sql);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
$tutorialData = array();
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$data['id'] = $row['id'];
$data['value'] = $row['user_id'];
array_push($tutorialData, $data);
}
}
echo json_encode($tutorialData);
?>```
my js file
``` $( function() {
$( "#tutorial_name" ).autocomplete({
source: 'backend-script.php'
});
});~~~