Dependent list not working with autofill list (New Question with new issue)

Hi Again! Finally i able to display data in my required autofill fill forms on the basis of dependent drop down lists. Its working very fine when I have to use IDs (which worked with static rows of the form) . Now in final part of the problem I am stuck at point where I have to generate autofill values with dynamic generated rows. on the basis of dependent list. ( autofill part of the script already handling dynamic rows as i am successfully using classes there. But with dependent list script, i have an issue, Its not working.(just able to select Type/countries, from first list, 2nd list not showing anything) Below is my code.

<table class="table table-bordered">
                    <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
                      <tr>
			<th width="15%"><center>Type</th> 
                        <th width="15%"><center>Service</th> 
                        <th width="15%"><center>Machine</th>                   
			<th width="5%"><center>Qty</th>                       
			<th width="10%"><center>Rate</th>
			<th width="5%"></th>                                               
                         <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>                         
                        </th>
</tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody id="TBody">
                      <tr id="TRow" class="d-none">

 <td><Select  class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" >
<option value=""> Select Type</option>
                <?php
                include('db1.php');
                $query = "select * from country";
                // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
                $result = $con->query($query);
                if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
                    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
                ?>
                <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
                <?php
                    }
                }     ?>    </select> </td>

 <td><Select  class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state">
<option value="">select Service</option></select></td>

 <td><Select  class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city"   onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">
<option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>

</td>
        
          			
      	<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);"></td>
	<td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd"   onfocus="Calc(this);" ></td>
	
           <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success"  style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
			
                      </tr>   </tbody> </table>~~~

Here is script part
//autofill script which work fine with dynamic rows
~~~ <script>
// onkeyup event will occur when the user
// release the key and calls the function
// assigned to this event
function GetDetail(row) {
  let str = row.querySelector(".city").value;
  console.log(str + ";");
  if (str.length == 0) {
    row.querySelector(".qty").value = "";
    row.querySelector(".price").value = "";

    return;
  } else {
    // Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
    //var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
    // xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {
    // Defines a function to be called when
    // the readyState property changes
    //if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
    // Typical action to be performed
    // when the document is ready
    var myObj = JSON.parse(fakeAjax2(str));

    // Returns the response data as a
    // string and store this array in
    // a variable assign the value
    // received to first name input field

    row.querySelector(".qty").value = myObj[0];
    row.querySelector(".price").value = myObj[1];
    //}
    //};

    // xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
    //xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true);

    // Sends the request to the server
    //xmlhttp.send();
  }
}
// dependent list script which is problematic part for me
/ When the user changes the value of the country select element

$(document).ready(function () {
$(".country").on("change", function() {
  // Get the current row element
  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
  // Get the country id from the current select element
  let country_id = $(this).val();
  // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
  $.ajax({
    method: "POST",
    url: "response.php",
    data: {
      id: country_id
    },
    datatype: "html",
    success: function(data) {
      // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options
      row.find(".state").html(data);
      // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options
      row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>');
    }
  });
});

// When the user changes the value of the state select element
$(".state").on("change", function() {
  // Get the current row element
  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
  // Get the state id from the current select element
  let state_id = $(this).val();
  // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
  $.ajax({
    method: "POST",
    url: "response.php",
    data: {
      sid: state_id
    },
    datatype: "html",
    success: function(data) {
      // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options
      row.find(".city").html(data);
    }
  });
});