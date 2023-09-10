Dependent list not working with autofill list (New Question with new issue)

Hi Again! Finally i able to display data in my required autofill fill forms on the basis of dependent drop down lists. Its working very fine when I have to use IDs (which worked with static rows of the form) . Now in final part of the problem I am stuck at point where I have to generate autofill values with dynamic generated rows. on the basis of dependent list. ( autofill part of the script already handling dynamic rows as i am successfully using classes there. But with dependent list script, i have an issue, Its not working.(just able to select Type/countries, from first list, 2nd list not showing anything) Below is my code.
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
<tr>
<th width="15%"><center>Type</th>
<th width="15%"><center>Service</th>
<th width="15%"><center>Machine</th>
<th width="5%"><center>Qty</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Rate</th>
<th width="5%"></th>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" >
<option value=""> Select Type</option>
<?php
include('db1.php');
$query = "select * from country";
// $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
$result = $con->query($query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
<?php
}
} ?> </select> </td>
<td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state">
<option value="">select Service</option></select></td>
<td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">
<option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>
</td>
<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" onfocus="Calc(this);" ></td>
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
</tr> </tbody> </table>~~~
Here is script part
//autofill script which work fine with dynamic rows
~~~ <script>
// onkeyup event will occur when the user
// release the key and calls the function
// assigned to this event
function GetDetail(row) {
let str = row.querySelector(".city").value;
console.log(str + ";");
if (str.length == 0) {
row.querySelector(".qty").value = "";
row.querySelector(".price").value = "";
return;
} else {
// Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
//var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
// xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {
// Defines a function to be called when
// the readyState property changes
//if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
// Typical action to be performed
// when the document is ready
var myObj = JSON.parse(fakeAjax2(str));
// Returns the response data as a
// string and store this array in
// a variable assign the value
// received to first name input field
row.querySelector(".qty").value = myObj[0];
row.querySelector(".price").value = myObj[1];
//}
//};
// xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
//xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true);
// Sends the request to the server
//xmlhttp.send();
}
}
// dependent list script which is problematic part for me
/ When the user changes the value of the country select element
$(document).ready(function () {
$(".country").on("change", function() {
// Get the current row element
let row = $(this).closest("tr");
// Get the country id from the current select element
let country_id = $(this).val();
// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "response.php",
data: {
id: country_id
},
datatype: "html",
success: function(data) {
// Find the state select element in the same row and update its options
row.find(".state").html(data);
// Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options
row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>');
}
});
});
// When the user changes the value of the state select element
$(".state").on("change", function() {
// Get the current row element
let row = $(this).closest("tr");
// Get the state id from the current select element
let state_id = $(this).val();
// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "response.php",
data: {
sid: state_id
},
datatype: "html",
success: function(data) {
// Find the city select element in the same row and update its options
row.find(".city").html(data);
}
});
});