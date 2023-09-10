Dependent list not working with autofill list (New Question with new issue)

Hi Again! Finally i able to display data in my required autofill fill forms on the basis of dependent drop down lists. Its working very fine when I have to use IDs (which worked with static rows of the form) . Now in final part of the problem I am stuck at point where I have to generate autofill values with dynamic generated rows. on the basis of dependent list. ( autofill part of the script already handling dynamic rows as i am successfully using classes there. But with dependent list script, i have an issue, Its not working.(just able to select Type/countries, from first list, 2nd list not showing anything) Below is my code.

<table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Type</th> <th width="15%"><center>Service</th> <th width="15%"><center>Machine</th> <th width="5%"><center>Qty</th> <th width="10%"><center>Rate</th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" > <option value=""> Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "select * from country"; // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr); $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> </td> <td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state"> <option value="">select Service</option></select></td> <td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"> <option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td> </td> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);"></td> <td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" onfocus="Calc(this);" ></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table>~~~ Here is script part //autofill script which work fine with dynamic rows ~~~ <script> // onkeyup event will occur when the user // release the key and calls the function // assigned to this event function GetDetail(row) { let str = row.querySelector(".city").value; console.log(str + ";"); if (str.length == 0) { row.querySelector(".qty").value = ""; row.querySelector(".price").value = ""; return; } else { // Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object //var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); // xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () { // Defines a function to be called when // the readyState property changes //if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { // Typical action to be performed // when the document is ready var myObj = JSON.parse(fakeAjax2(str)); // Returns the response data as a // string and store this array in // a variable assign the value // received to first name input field row.querySelector(".qty").value = myObj[0]; row.querySelector(".price").value = myObj[1]; //} //}; // xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true); //xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true); // Sends the request to the server //xmlhttp.send(); } } // dependent list script which is problematic part for me / When the user changes the value of the country select element $(document).ready(function () { $(".country").on("change", function() { // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the country id from the current select element let country_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { id: country_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".state").html(data); // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>'); } }); }); // When the user changes the value of the state select element $(".state").on("change", function() { // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the state id from the current select element let state_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { sid: state_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".city").html(data); } }); });