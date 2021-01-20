Cherry blossom water reflection

ladans37: ladans37: t looks like this now : https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/

Sorry I must have slipped into a time warp I started partying like it was 1999

I thought you said you wanted the blossom here:

But you seemed to have placed it in the big middle box instead.

You can’t wrap all the content in the image wrap as you don’t want it to stretch forever with the content. Look at my last demo where it is in a self contained div and you would place that whole block inside your wrap or column or whatever. Don’t try and fill the image box with more content apart from in the way that I have shown it in the last demo.

I assume your page is a work in progress and I would suggest that before you start adding in pretty pictures and animations that you fix the structure of the page as everything is overlapping and not really making any sense at all.

Your first task would be to get some order and structure to that page so that it makes sense and is usable. There’s no point in adding things yet as there’s no where nice to put them yet. I realise this is probably a work in progress anyway but first things first

I’m out now until tomorrow so that will give you a chance to tidy up a bit