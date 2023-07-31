Hello!
I am trying to create a wave animation from an XD design.
basically, this is the animation. (screen video)
https://tzounakos.com/test-links/video/
So I am not sure what is the best way to create it.
I thought that I should take an image with the wave only, and use transition, but this does not make the animation smooth. It’s a bit “laggy”
Also after the wave has finished I want to stop it in this part because the rest of the page will have the same color.
Has anyone any idea about it?
I am not sure if its easy also to create a clip path for the wave, but I need to be exactly as the design.