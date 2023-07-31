Hello!

I am trying to create a wave animation from an XD design.

basically, this is the animation. (screen video)

https://tzounakos.com/test-links/video/

So I am not sure what is the best way to create it.

I thought that I should take an image with the wave only, and use transition, but this does not make the animation smooth. It’s a bit “laggy”

Also after the wave has finished I want to stop it in this part because the rest of the page will have the same color.



Has anyone any idea about it?

I am not sure if its easy also to create a clip path for the wave, but I need to be exactly as the design.