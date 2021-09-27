Change background image

Hello!

I have bought a template which is having a nice raining effect on the landing page, but I just want to change the background image to something else.

The problem is that when I do this, the raining effect is getting beyond the background, and it seems to working only with the default image.

Even when I put a solid color as a background the effect is getting hidden.

Maybe someone knows better how to do this.

Here is the template.

http://html.lionode.com/jobado/layout/home_neon_rain.html

The background image is on this div



Is this something doable?