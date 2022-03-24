Changing the CSS 'order' attribute of div elements using javascript

What I’m currently trying to do is create a simple config file which manipulates elements in the HTML document.

I’ve managed to hide/show buttons, but what I’m now trying to do is change the “order” of the elements.

If I change the order value in the CSS document that works fine, but when I try to do this through Javascript I cant get it to work. Does anybody know what I may be doing wrong?

Heres my Javascript code:

function loadConfig(){ const buttons= [ { "id": "btn1", "enabled": true, "order" : 2 }, { "id": "btn2", "enabled": true, "order" : 1 } [ const btnOrderId = buttons.filter( function(button){ return button.order > 0; } ).map(function(button){ return button.id }) // output Array of Ids // ["btn1", "btn2"] const btnOrderNum = buttons.filter( function(button){ return button.order > 0 } ) // [2,1] const i = 0 btnOrderId.forEach( function(idname){ // btn1 btn2 document.getElementById(idname).style.order = btnOrderNum[i]; // here we are accessing the Ids of each button in the css document. i++; }) }

Heres my CSS code:

#btn1 { order: 1; } #btn2 { order: 2; }

Thankyou!