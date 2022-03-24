Changing the CSS 'order' attribute of div elements using javascript

What I’m currently trying to do is create a simple config file which manipulates elements in the HTML document.
I’ve managed to hide/show buttons, but what I’m now trying to do is change the “order” of the elements.
If I change the order value in the CSS document that works fine, but when I try to do this through Javascript I cant get it to work. Does anybody know what I may be doing wrong?
Heres my Javascript code:
function loadConfig(){
const buttons= [
{
"id": "btn1",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 2
},
{
"id": "btn2",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 1
}
[
const btnOrderId = buttons.filter(
function(button){
return button.order > 0;
}
).map(function(button){
return button.id
})
// output Array of Ids
// ["btn1", "btn2"]
const btnOrderNum = buttons.filter(
function(button){
return button.order > 0
}
)
// [2,1]
const i = 0
btnOrderId.forEach(
function(idname){ // btn1 btn2
document.getElementById(idname).style.order = btnOrderNum[i]; // here we are accessing the Ids of each button in the css document.
i++;
})
}
Heres my CSS code:
#btn1 {
order: 1;
}
#btn2 {
order: 2;
}
Thankyou!