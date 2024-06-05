Changing the order of a CSS Grid in Javascript

JavaScript
1

Hey all, I’m trying to change the format of a CSS grid in javascript by changing the order element of div elements. Whenever the button is clicked, a function is supposed to run that changes the order of box1 to 4. as of now, it spits out Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘style’)
at boxSort (script.js:44:11)

Here’s what my code is so far:

HTML portion:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Hello, World!</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css" />
    <style>
      #box1 { order: 3;} 
      #box2 { order: 1;} 
      #box3 { order: 2;} 
      #box4 { order: 4;} 
      #box5 { order: 5;} 
      #box6 { order: 6;} 
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
      <script src="script.js"></script>
      <h1 class="title">Hello World! </h1>
      <button id="sortButton" onclick="boxSort()"> Sort Boxes </button>
      <div class ="grid-container" id = "divGrid">
        <div id ="box1"  onclick="counter1()" >Box 1 </div>
        <div id ="box2"  onclick="counter2()"> Box 2</div>
        <div id ="box3"  onclick="counter3()"> Box 3</div>
        <div id ="box4"  onclick="counter4()"> Box 4</div>
        <div id ="box5"  onclick="counter5()"> Box 5</div>
        <div id ="box6"  onclick="counter6()"> Box 6</div>
      </div>
     
  </body>
</html>

CSS:

body{
  padding: 25px;
}
.title {
	color: #5C6AC4;
}
#sortButton {
  border: 1px solid black ;
  color: black;
  padding: 16px 32px;
  text-align: center;
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline-block;
  font-size: 16px;
  margin: 4px 2px;
  cursor: pointer;
}
.grid-container {
  display: grid;
  height: auto;
  align-content: center;
  grid-template-columns: auto;
  column-gap: 10px;
  row-gap: 10px;
  background-color: #2196F3;
  padding: 10px;
}
.grid-container > div {
  background-image: url("background.jpeg"); 
  background-color: #cccccc; 
  height: 100px; 
  background-position: center; 
  background-repeat: no-repeat; 
  background-size: cover; 
  text-align: center;
  padding: 20px 0;
  font-size: 30px;
  cursor: pointer;
}


.firstBox { order: 1;}
.secondBox { order: 2;}
.thirdBox { order: 3;}
.fourthBox { order: 4;}
.fifthBox { order: 5;}
.sixthBox { order: 6;}




@media only screen and (min-width: 1000px) {
  .grid-container {
    grid-template-columns: auto auto auto;
  }

}

@media only screen and (max-width: 1000px) {
  .grid-container {
    grid-template-columns: auto auto;
  }
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 680px) {
  .grid-container {
    grid-template-columns: auto;
  }
}

JavaScript:

let count1 = 0; 
let count2 = 0; 
let count3 = 0; 
let count4 = 0; 
let count5 = 0; 
let count6 = 0; 

const box1Div = document.getElementById("box1");
const box2Div = document.getElementById("box2");
const box3Div = document.getElementById("box3");
const box4Div = document.getElementById("box4");
const box5Div = document.getElementById("box5");
const box6Div = document.getElementById("box6");
const divStyles = document.getElementById("divGrid").classList;


function counter1() {
  count1 += 1;
  alert("Box 1 was clicked a total of " + count1 + " times.");
}
function counter2() {
  count2 += 1;
  alert("Box 2 was clicked a total of " + count2 + " times.");
}
function counter3() {
  count3 += 1;
  alert("Box 3 was clicked a total of " + count3 + " times.");
}
function counter4() {
  count4 += 1;
  alert("Box 4 was clicked a total of " + count4 + " times.");
}
function counter5() {
  count5 += 1;
  alert("Box 5 was clicked a total of " + count5 + " times.");
}
function counter6() {
  count6 += 1;
  alert("Box 6 was clicked a total of " + count6 + " times.");
}
function boxSort() {
  const boxArray = [count1, count2, count3, count4, count5, count6];
  boxArray.sort(function(a, b){return b - a});

  box1Pos = 4; /* boxArray.indexOf(count1) + 1; */
  
  document.box1Div.style.order = "4";
  
  
}

Not exactly sure what to do here. I tried adding a class to the box1 element with the order value of 1, but to no avail(it gave me a similar error message).

Also please ignore some of the code that does nothing, as of now I am trying various attempts to solve this problem and would be open to a variety of solutions. I would like to keep css grid(no flexbox, libraries, or media queries) and keep the program fairly simple. Thanks!