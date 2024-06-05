Changing the order of a CSS Grid in Javascript

Hey all, I’m trying to change the format of a CSS grid in javascript by changing the order element of div elements. Whenever the button is clicked, a function is supposed to run that changes the order of box1 to 4. as of now, it spits out Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘style’)
at boxSort (script.js:44:11)
Here’s what my code is so far:
HTML portion:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Hello, World!</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css" />
<style>
#box1 { order: 3;}
#box2 { order: 1;}
#box3 { order: 2;}
#box4 { order: 4;}
#box5 { order: 5;}
#box6 { order: 6;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script src="script.js"></script>
<h1 class="title">Hello World! </h1>
<button id="sortButton" onclick="boxSort()"> Sort Boxes </button>
<div class ="grid-container" id = "divGrid">
<div id ="box1" onclick="counter1()" >Box 1 </div>
<div id ="box2" onclick="counter2()"> Box 2</div>
<div id ="box3" onclick="counter3()"> Box 3</div>
<div id ="box4" onclick="counter4()"> Box 4</div>
<div id ="box5" onclick="counter5()"> Box 5</div>
<div id ="box6" onclick="counter6()"> Box 6</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
CSS:
body{
padding: 25px;
}
.title {
color: #5C6AC4;
}
#sortButton {
border: 1px solid black ;
color: black;
padding: 16px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 16px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.grid-container {
display: grid;
height: auto;
align-content: center;
grid-template-columns: auto;
column-gap: 10px;
row-gap: 10px;
background-color: #2196F3;
padding: 10px;
}
.grid-container > div {
background-image: url("background.jpeg");
background-color: #cccccc;
height: 100px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
text-align: center;
padding: 20px 0;
font-size: 30px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.firstBox { order: 1;}
.secondBox { order: 2;}
.thirdBox { order: 3;}
.fourthBox { order: 4;}
.fifthBox { order: 5;}
.sixthBox { order: 6;}
@media only screen and (min-width: 1000px) {
.grid-container {
grid-template-columns: auto auto auto;
}
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 1000px) {
.grid-container {
grid-template-columns: auto auto;
}
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 680px) {
.grid-container {
grid-template-columns: auto;
}
}
JavaScript:
let count1 = 0;
let count2 = 0;
let count3 = 0;
let count4 = 0;
let count5 = 0;
let count6 = 0;
const box1Div = document.getElementById("box1");
const box2Div = document.getElementById("box2");
const box3Div = document.getElementById("box3");
const box4Div = document.getElementById("box4");
const box5Div = document.getElementById("box5");
const box6Div = document.getElementById("box6");
const divStyles = document.getElementById("divGrid").classList;
function counter1() {
count1 += 1;
alert("Box 1 was clicked a total of " + count1 + " times.");
}
function counter2() {
count2 += 1;
alert("Box 2 was clicked a total of " + count2 + " times.");
}
function counter3() {
count3 += 1;
alert("Box 3 was clicked a total of " + count3 + " times.");
}
function counter4() {
count4 += 1;
alert("Box 4 was clicked a total of " + count4 + " times.");
}
function counter5() {
count5 += 1;
alert("Box 5 was clicked a total of " + count5 + " times.");
}
function counter6() {
count6 += 1;
alert("Box 6 was clicked a total of " + count6 + " times.");
}
function boxSort() {
const boxArray = [count1, count2, count3, count4, count5, count6];
boxArray.sort(function(a, b){return b - a});
box1Pos = 4; /* boxArray.indexOf(count1) + 1; */
document.box1Div.style.order = "4";
}
Not exactly sure what to do here. I tried adding a class to the box1 element with the order value of 1, but to no avail(it gave me a similar error message).
Also please ignore some of the code that does nothing, as of now I am trying various attempts to solve this problem and would be open to a variety of solutions. I would like to keep css grid(no flexbox, libraries, or media queries) and keep the program fairly simple. Thanks!