Changing the order of a CSS Grid in Javascript

Hey all, I’m trying to change the format of a CSS grid in javascript by changing the order element of div elements. Whenever the button is clicked, a function is supposed to run that changes the order of box1 to 4. as of now, it spits out Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘style’)

at boxSort (script.js:44:11)

Here’s what my code is so far:

HTML portion:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Hello, World!</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css" /> <style> #box1 { order: 3;} #box2 { order: 1;} #box3 { order: 2;} #box4 { order: 4;} #box5 { order: 5;} #box6 { order: 6;} </style> </head> <body> <script src="script.js"></script> <h1 class="title">Hello World! </h1> <button id="sortButton" onclick="boxSort()"> Sort Boxes </button> <div class ="grid-container" id = "divGrid"> <div id ="box1" onclick="counter1()" >Box 1 </div> <div id ="box2" onclick="counter2()"> Box 2</div> <div id ="box3" onclick="counter3()"> Box 3</div> <div id ="box4" onclick="counter4()"> Box 4</div> <div id ="box5" onclick="counter5()"> Box 5</div> <div id ="box6" onclick="counter6()"> Box 6</div> </div> </body> </html>

CSS:

body{ padding: 25px; } .title { color: #5C6AC4; } #sortButton { border: 1px solid black ; color: black; padding: 16px 32px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; font-size: 16px; margin: 4px 2px; cursor: pointer; } .grid-container { display: grid; height: auto; align-content: center; grid-template-columns: auto; column-gap: 10px; row-gap: 10px; background-color: #2196F3; padding: 10px; } .grid-container > div { background-image: url("background.jpeg"); background-color: #cccccc; height: 100px; background-position: center; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; text-align: center; padding: 20px 0; font-size: 30px; cursor: pointer; } .firstBox { order: 1;} .secondBox { order: 2;} .thirdBox { order: 3;} .fourthBox { order: 4;} .fifthBox { order: 5;} .sixthBox { order: 6;} @media only screen and (min-width: 1000px) { .grid-container { grid-template-columns: auto auto auto; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 1000px) { .grid-container { grid-template-columns: auto auto; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 680px) { .grid-container { grid-template-columns: auto; } }

JavaScript:

let count1 = 0; let count2 = 0; let count3 = 0; let count4 = 0; let count5 = 0; let count6 = 0; const box1Div = document.getElementById("box1"); const box2Div = document.getElementById("box2"); const box3Div = document.getElementById("box3"); const box4Div = document.getElementById("box4"); const box5Div = document.getElementById("box5"); const box6Div = document.getElementById("box6"); const divStyles = document.getElementById("divGrid").classList; function counter1() { count1 += 1; alert("Box 1 was clicked a total of " + count1 + " times."); } function counter2() { count2 += 1; alert("Box 2 was clicked a total of " + count2 + " times."); } function counter3() { count3 += 1; alert("Box 3 was clicked a total of " + count3 + " times."); } function counter4() { count4 += 1; alert("Box 4 was clicked a total of " + count4 + " times."); } function counter5() { count5 += 1; alert("Box 5 was clicked a total of " + count5 + " times."); } function counter6() { count6 += 1; alert("Box 6 was clicked a total of " + count6 + " times."); } function boxSort() { const boxArray = [count1, count2, count3, count4, count5, count6]; boxArray.sort(function(a, b){return b - a}); box1Pos = 4; /* boxArray.indexOf(count1) + 1; */ document.box1Div.style.order = "4"; }

Not exactly sure what to do here. I tried adding a class to the box1 element with the order value of 1, but to no avail(it gave me a similar error message).

Also please ignore some of the code that does nothing, as of now I am trying various attempts to solve this problem and would be open to a variety of solutions. I would like to keep css grid(no flexbox, libraries, or media queries) and keep the program fairly simple. Thanks!