Moving buttons to the left if one of the buttons are disabled in config file

#1

I’m currently creating a test config file and at the moment I have got it so that certain buttons can be hidden or the order of the buttons can be altered.

If any of the buttons are disabled what I would like to do, is then move the rest buttons to the left so that all spaces are filled.

Config: In the config file below “btn3” is disabled, therefore the 3rd position will be blank and the 4th 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th position will contain a button.

In this situation I would like to move the buttons after “btn3” to the left.

function loadConfig(){
  const buttons= [
    {
      "id": "btn1",
      "enabled": true,
      "order" : 2
    },
    {
      "id": "btn2",
      "enabled": true,
      "order" : 1
    },
    {
      "id": "btn3",
      "enabled": false,
      "order" : 3
    },
    {
      "id": "btn4",
      "enabled": true,
      "order" : 4
    },
    {
      "id": "btn5",
      "enabled": true,
      "order" : 5
    },
    {
      "id": "btn6",
      "enabled": true,
      "order" : 6
    },
    {
      "id": "btn7",
      "enabled": true,
      "order" : 7
    },
    {
      "id": "btn8",
      "enabled": true,
      "order" : 8
    },
    {
  ]

Code for disabling and altering order element of each button:

 const enabledIdSelectors = buttons.filter(
    function(button){
      return button.enabled === false;
      
    }
  ).map(function(button){
    
    return button.id
  })
  
  enabledIdSelectors.forEach(
    function(idname){
      console.log(enabledIdSelectors);
      const button = document.getElementById(idname)
      button.classList.add('enabled')
      
    }
  )

  // here we are going to determine the order of the buttons 

  buttons.forEach(function(item){
    document.getElementById(item.id).style.order=item.order
    
  })

// Here is where I would then like to move the buttons to the left.
#2

This sounds like something for which CSS is just perfect to solve without needing any complications of JavaScript at all.

