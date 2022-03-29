Moving buttons to the left if one of the buttons are disabled in config file

I’m currently creating a test config file and at the moment I have got it so that certain buttons can be hidden or the order of the buttons can be altered.
If any of the buttons are disabled what I would like to do, is then move the rest buttons to the left so that all spaces are filled.
Config: In the config file below “btn3” is disabled, therefore the 3rd position will be blank and the 4th 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th position will contain a button.
In this situation I would like to move the buttons after “btn3” to the left.
function loadConfig(){
const buttons= [
{
"id": "btn1",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 2
},
{
"id": "btn2",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 1
},
{
"id": "btn3",
"enabled": false,
"order" : 3
},
{
"id": "btn4",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 4
},
{
"id": "btn5",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 5
},
{
"id": "btn6",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 6
},
{
"id": "btn7",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 7
},
{
"id": "btn8",
"enabled": true,
"order" : 8
},
{
]
Code for disabling and altering order element of each button:
const enabledIdSelectors = buttons.filter(
function(button){
return button.enabled === false;
}
).map(function(button){
return button.id
})
enabledIdSelectors.forEach(
function(idname){
console.log(enabledIdSelectors);
const button = document.getElementById(idname)
button.classList.add('enabled')
}
)
// here we are going to determine the order of the buttons
buttons.forEach(function(item){
document.getElementById(item.id).style.order=item.order
})
// Here is where I would then like to move the buttons to the left.