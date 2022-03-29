Moving buttons to the left if one of the buttons are disabled in config file

I’m currently creating a test config file and at the moment I have got it so that certain buttons can be hidden or the order of the buttons can be altered.

If any of the buttons are disabled what I would like to do, is then move the rest buttons to the left so that all spaces are filled.

Config: In the config file below “btn3” is disabled, therefore the 3rd position will be blank and the 4th 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th position will contain a button.

In this situation I would like to move the buttons after “btn3” to the left.

function loadConfig(){ const buttons= [ { "id": "btn1", "enabled": true, "order" : 2 }, { "id": "btn2", "enabled": true, "order" : 1 }, { "id": "btn3", "enabled": false, "order" : 3 }, { "id": "btn4", "enabled": true, "order" : 4 }, { "id": "btn5", "enabled": true, "order" : 5 }, { "id": "btn6", "enabled": true, "order" : 6 }, { "id": "btn7", "enabled": true, "order" : 7 }, { "id": "btn8", "enabled": true, "order" : 8 }, { ]

Code for disabling and altering order element of each button: