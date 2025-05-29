Changing Domains and SEO

We have two domains, domain a and domain b.

A has been used on an ecommerce site for close to 20 years. the site has several thousand products and sells world wide, uses USD as the currency, has good category navigation, and and a supports sales from two warehouses in one shopping cart.

Domain B is being used on a new website, has just a few hundred products and is using the currency of one country that represents about 1/5th of the sales.

We plan to migrate most of our products to the new website and will over time, add more products and increase reach to other markets.

if we swap domains between the two websites, with this boost the traffic on the new website? In other words, will domain A. if now used with the new site, the one with less content, boost the traffic to that site?

Also, what will happen to the bigger site as a result of changing it’s domain? How long with the search engines take to adjust to the new urls and direct users to its content as before?