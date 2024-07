Hi there,

I am trying to get a dropdown/megamenu to show. I have it working on this site:

https://modelindex.co.uk/

I have copied across the CSS and HTML structure, but for some reason, the megamenus are not appearing. I don’t think there is any JS involved, so not sure what I am missing.

This is the site that isn’t working:

Banstead Local Home - Banstead Local Discover great places in London Find awesome places, bars, restaurants and activities in London Discover places around London Filter by category Explore places Nightlife Cinema Restaurants Gym & Fitness Art & History Outdoor activities To see...

Can anyone see what I have missed?

Basically the three navigation items on the left should show a mega menu.

Thanks!