Can you have an app that just opens a website?

Hi All

I hope this is the right spot to post this.

Can you have an app in the Google and Apple stores that simply opens a website?

I am making a member website and would like to have an app icon on members phones and pads to basically be like a shortcut to the website but I am not sure if that is allowed through the stores.

Does anyone know?

If you can’t put them through the stores can a member add the app from my website or can you only add apps via the stores.

Thanks for any help as I have no idea.

mrmbarnes