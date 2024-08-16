Can I capture a nodejs screenshot without ads/cookie banners?

I need high-quality nodejs screenshots of web pages for a project I’m working on, and it’s been a bit of a headache. Tried using Puppeteer and Selenium - both were fine for basic captures, but they always include ads and cookie banners. That’s not going to cut it. I looked into other methods like Playwright and Electron, but from what I’ve seen, they all seem to have the same issues or might be even worse in terms of handling dynamic content and dealing with ads. Phantom.js seems to be my only hope at the moment. Open for suggestions here.

At this point, I’m thinking of just using a screenshot API instead of wrestling with this myself. The source of the methods I linked here is this urlbox API blog, I it found while googling my issue. Has anyone here tried it? Looks pretty good to me, will likely sign up for a free trial. Any feedback or alternatives would be appreciated!