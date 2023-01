Hello there,

Node JS is a server-side language. Here is one API → https://github.com/giventofly/pixelit

this is delivering output in Browser, I think, though not tried this can be used to render output in the browser through HTTP responses when using node.

But is it possible to completely use such node APIs in CMD/GitBash/Console, even the output such as pixelated images should deliver in CMD or console w/o the need for a browser.