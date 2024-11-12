Can HTML tables of about five columns or more be responsive or will there always be a horizontal scrolling for webpages containing such HTML tables in mobile display?

I might have some faulty premise here but I have installed the Drupal CMS (10.3) and created a webpage with and put an HTML table of about five columns in it and filled it with decent amount of text (say 5-25 characters per column).

My problem is that any such webpage containing an HTML table with about five columns, contains an horizontal scrolling problem in mobile display.

I didn’t customize Drupal’s table CSS in any way to cause this and Drupal is quite of a reliable and common CMS so this is probably the natural behavior of HTML tables.

Can HTML tables of about five columns or more be responsive or will there always be a horizontal scrolling for webpages containing such HTML tables in mobile displays?