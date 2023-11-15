Calling an API from PHP

I have three files

file #1 is HTML

file #2 is JS

file #3 is PHP

HTML file has table with two columns (first column hard coded text) and second column gets filled with data from returned from API call

JS calls PHP file using fetch and this PHP file calls two external API’s using curl.

What I am finding is that when page is loaded first column is loaded right away and second column that gets data from API calls stayed blank for second or two and then populates. Is there a way to fox this so both columns are rendered at the same time?