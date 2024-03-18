How to set this up in best way - batch php file

I would like to call one of the API from Pokemon using PHP every minute and store the result in either database OR JSON file. when visitors come to my site and visit one of my pages i would like them to read this JSON file or DB and display results in the website. I would like that page to read this file every couple of minutes. The way I am thinking of doing this

batch file that has infinite loop which calls PHP (which calls pokemon api) every minute

JS file on one of my pages that reads the file or DB every 2 minutes

I think DB option would be better because DB will figure out issues about access to pokemon stored data. What if JS tries read at the same while record is being inserted or file is being read?

Can anyone share options please