How to set this up in best way - batch php file

I would like to call one of the API from Pokemon using PHP every minute and store the result in either database OR JSON file. when visitors come to my site and visit one of my pages i would like them to read this JSON file or DB and display results in the website. I would like that page to read this file every couple of minutes. The way I am thinking of doing this

batch file that has infinite loop which calls PHP (which calls pokemon api) every minute
JS file on one of my pages that reads the file or DB every 2 minutes

I think DB option would be better because DB will figure out issues about access to pokemon stored data. What if JS tries read at the same while record is being inserted or file is being read?

Can anyone share options please

A cron job can be used to run a PHP script at regular intervals on your server. Though I’m not sure that’s the best approach for your use case. It really depends upon how you need this to work.
Does it need to run every minute, or could you update on demand?
You could just make the API call on page load when a user makes the server request. or do you need it to update while the user in still on the page? It may be something done better with javascript, to update in realtime. But I’m still not sure exactly what it is you want to do.