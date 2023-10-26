Calling API

“Doesn’t look formatted” doesn’t give anyone enough information to help you. What’s actually wrong with it? What have you tried to fix the problem? What does the API documentation say about the format of the returned data? Can you show an example of what it returns to you (with personal information disguised, of course) against what it should be returning? What if you var_dump($response);, does that give any clues?
Bit off-topic but if you plan on using apis on a regular basis then maybe take a look at Guzzle or Symfony HttpClient libraries. They can save you a great deal of effort. Especially for serious apps where error handling and whatnot becomes important.
Using a library for everything has nothing to do with being serious. I avoid external libraries as often as I can to not be dependent on other developers or companies where I never know what comes up their mind in the next year…
That’s not an argument not to use those libraries but to abstract away from them. That is, create your own interface for an HTTP client and create an implementation that uses guzzle, or Symfony HTTP, or whatever.
Then, if the package doesn’t work for you anymore for some reason, simply create a new implementation of your interface and you’re done.
That’s the whole point of clean architecture, hexagonal architecture, etc. Use what dependencies you like, but keep them at arms length so you can easily replace them if need be.
(of course this only works if you also apply the Dependency Inversion principle, the D in SOLID)