Calling API

That’s not an argument not to use those libraries but to abstract away from them. That is, create your own interface for an HTTP client and create an implementation that uses guzzle, or Symfony HTTP, or whatever.

Then, if the package doesn’t work for you anymore for some reason, simply create a new implementation of your interface and you’re done.

That’s the whole point of clean architecture, hexagonal architecture, etc. Use what dependencies you like, but keep them at arms length so you can easily replace them if need be.

(of course this only works if you also apply the Dependency Inversion principle, the D in SOLID)