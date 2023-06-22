Business behind a website

Just out of curiosity: where is the business behind such a website? I see that they even pay rewards for spotting any security vulnerability on their website.
If by that you mean “how do they generate revenue”, I assume their statements on their about us page:
(their emphasis, not mine)
So… it sounds like ad revenues, commercial deals, and licensing for broadcast, i guess?