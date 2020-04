I would like to get a front end web developer job.

I finished HTML, CSS, and JavaScript courses on Udemy and Codecademy. Now, it’s time for the next step. As of now, I have a couple questions:

With no experience, how do I go about building a viable portfolio? I’m more interested in coding and not much of a visual designer. How do I build such a portfolio without knowing much visual design?

Thanks for your help!