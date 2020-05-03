Need help! Next steps in learning web development

I’m trying to build up a portfolio to get a front-end web development job.

I took courses on Codecademy and Udemy in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. I’m at a stage where I don’t want to keep going through guided courses.

I need to start doing something with my coding knowledge.

I have a couple of questions:

I found this site that gives you front-end projects to work on: https://www.frontendmentor.io/

Would this be a good option for creating a portfolio and getting experience? Is there a way I could learn to layout websites with simple designs? I’m not much of a visual artist, but I would like to code some pages from scratch.

Thank you very much to anyone who could help me!