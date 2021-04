Hello! I am seeking some advice.

I am working towards a front-end web development job. So far I have knowledge in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, as well as jQuery and Bootstrap. I’ve been creating mock sites as a learning experience and to build a portfolio. I have about 5 projects done at this point.

At what point am I ready to apply for a job? I’ve read mixed responses to this question, including the opinion that much of the learning takes place on the job itself.

Thank you for your help.