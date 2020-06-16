Building a new marketing tool, opinions are needed!

We, I mean my company who develops the software, join Affiliate Programs of different marketplaces that pay for advertising their products. Then we share generated commission with the website owner.
We have a website that provides more detailed information lens-ai.com; the website is still “under construction.” Any feedback is welcomed.
Well that’s not what the video on your website says.
It says it’s going to play my ads. But i don’t make or sell these products you’re identifying.
Why, if it’s my website you’re putting this onto, with my pictures that i’ve selected for my website, do I need an AI to do a contextual analysis of that image? I know what that image is, i selected it for my website.
Thanks for pointing it out. The combination of words “your ads” is probably a wrong word choice. We meant that it would be ‘your ads’ as it is your content. Should we say our ads instead?
Also, you can still advertise whatever you planned to as we are not occupying any advertising spots you usually use.
Let me walk you through how it works using a simple example. Imagine you posted a photo of a guy taking a picture of a dog, and you intended to advertise a camera that is in that picture. You are free to do it. Our software that would be installed by you, aka our Publishing Partner, would perform in-depth graphic analysis and identify man, his clothes, dog, camera, setting, emotions, brand names, etc. Also, the software would know what that particular user was looking for recently. Based on that information, our software would choose, for example, a detected t-shirt to advertise. It then would connect it to the exact or the most relevant t-shirt that is listed on some marketplace like Amazon, giving your website-user an instant shopping functionality based.
So you’ve got a contract with Amazon that you’ll get money for looking up their products and putting ads up? Because… until you have secured guaranteed income delivery, i don’t see how you’re going to compete.
The theory, sure, sounds good, if I dont care what you advertise in the picture (though… if i intend to advertise the camera, and your software puts an ad for the tshirt up… aren’t you subverting my intent? Why do I want your software to decide to advertise something other than the thing i wanted to advertise?)
You want your software to know what ‘that particular user was looking for recently’… so you’re trying to rely on tracking cookies, yet another google ‘let us track your life’ system to get thrown onto the pile of ‘block this site’…
I honestly see it more as a tool for the website owner to identify potential marketing opportunities, rather than anything helpful to the user. Maybe i’m just the cynic because I detest advertisements and any ad on a website negatively impacts my desire to visit the website it’s linking to. (Yes, i’m part of that segment of the population that is actively DISSUADED by commercial advertising.)
Yes, I did.
We can advertise your camera too using our ad format if you want so, we will provide you with a lot of customization options.
We don’t want to subvert your intent; we want to provide you an extra option for income and more targeted advertising as we would know that the customer was looking for a t-shirt, not the pants. Maybe he already bought a camera, and by advertising both, you’ll have a chance to get a commission from promoting a t-shirt. Or perhaps the customer was so inspired by your picture that he wants to buy both: camera and t-shirts.
Yes, you are right here. But there is nothing we can do with advertising. I believe it will exist anyway. At least with LensAI Technology, it will be hyper-relevant to the content.
Well no, you’re providing an alternative option, and untargeted advertising from the owner’s perspective (because they still don’t control what you show the user). ‘More targetted’ isn’t… really the right term. More accurate to the picture? maybe. Is it any more user targetted than current we-see-all advertising really? Not… particularly. It’s more targetted to the picture, but… i didn’t click on a camera website because ‘look at that t-shirt!’
I feel it’s more likely you’re diluting the chances of the user clicking on the camera by offering both. Again, maybe I’m just not your target. shrug Have you done any research on user behaviors when offered multiple products vs single? How likely is a user to click on multiple products if offered?
I do believe it’s a more targeted type of advertising as it uses cookies.
Also, we focus on video content too. If you watch a 20 min video and see about three advertisings, all at a different time via free subscription, of course, why not advertise more than one product?
They do, it’s a part of customization settings. They can choose which product categories to display too.
Because existing advertising doesnt use tracking cookies? Sorry, you’re not ahead of the curve on that one.
If I watch a 20 min video and see three advertisements, i’m not watching a 20 min video, i’ve turned it off because the ads have annoyed me away from watching.
Then there is a commercial-free subscription option.
You’re going to sell people on the idea of paying for ad-free service on random websites?
I wish you the best of luck in your endeavor.
That’s not what I meant at all.
If you watch YouTube, there is an option to watch videos free, but you will see some commercials, or you can get a commercial-free subscription. That’s how content creators make leaving.
The idea is great, I like it so much, keep doing this, good luck.
Thank you for your support!
But you’re not pitching this to YouTube.
I pay for YouTube premium because i spend more time on there in a year than i do outdoors. Random website on the internet? If your website tells me “Hi this 20 minute video you clicked on this site you’ve never been to is going to serve you 3 ads, but you can pay 5.99 and skip all the ads!”… I’ve already left the website to find somewhere that’ll give me the same info or content without the annoyance.
If you can actually successfully sell it to YouTube, or Vimeo, or some other major, “People will stay on this site regardless of ads” level site, the option of paying for ads holds value. If it’s Joe Shmoe’s Website Of The Day and i’ve never been there? Bye.
That’s not my intent at all
The point is that almost all content websites have ads, don’t they? Advertisements on websites are how Publishers get paid for their efforts. How else they make money?
I feel like it is better to use native advertising than something like invisible to viewers banner ads?
In short, the idea is not bad. How it will be accepted depends on how it is implemented etc.
Most probably your best shot, is hoping to be bought up by one of the big players. The reason I am saying that is due to you will be fighting a uphill battle to hit critical mass. The biggest question is, why should I add this ad service to my website. I.e. what is my gain, and will the gain be worth the annoyance that I possible force upon my visitors.
If we move on to the actual product/service.
From the information presented on your website, it is “shown” as this is supposed to be updated live with a “300ms” shown as the indication on how long it took. Now, I doubt that the system can analyse a frame from a video, and find relevant and accurate products to show ads for in 300ms, but even if it could, by then the video might not even show the same content anymore.
This brings the question, how and when will you show the ads for the user
In addition, since you mention you will base the ads shown on content the user has viewed in the past, basically tracking cookies. How does GDPR or CCPA (and similar as other countries complete their laws for similar restrictions) affect this aspect of the business? Will your product still work if the user has told the website to turn off your tracking cookies?
i think good planing for digital marketing, best of luck…