Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

toronto2009: toronto2009: regarding add/removeClass I have the following css: } .warning { color:red; } .ok { color:green; }

That closing curly bracket in the first line is not valid syntax, please validate your code as already suggested. oO You might also consider using a code editor that will highlight such syntax errors in place.

toronto2009: toronto2009: regarding form check by clicking on submit button, I placed .button1/I chaged it to btn1 to make it simple/ in button class="", so as I click on submit button it should work but don’t.

So the button does not have any class at all now? The selector in your JS must of course match the markup. Also there seems to be some code missing in your post; could you just put together a codepen or the like that demonstrates the issue?