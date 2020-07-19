Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Hi

I try to apply a previously experimented " form event handling " with jquery, but placing my form in modal it does work partially only. sending empty form is prevented but using blur() to check the input fields by clicking on them is not working however I just use the previously experimented and used code.can I get help to get working it.thank you, frank.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Bootstrap Example</title> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <style> } .warning { color:red; } .ok { color:green; } .inputstatus { position: static; background: #ccffcc; padding-top:7px; width:95%; } .feedback { float: right; right: 4px; } .star { float: left; left: 6px; color: green; } .error { position: relative; left: 12px; } .inputboxmodal1{ position:relative; color:green; } .inputboxmodal2{ position:relative; color:green; } .inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-ok, .inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-ok{ position:static; top:4px; padding-right:5px; padding-left:10px; color:green; } .inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-remove, .inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-remove{ position:static; top:4px; padding-left:10px; padding-right:5px; color:red; } /* .glyphicon-ok, .glyphicon-remove{ display: none; }*/ #login{ margin-left:10px; } #changepw{ margin-left:10px; display:none; } .stylecls{ font-size:36px; color:red; } .textlabel{ color:green; } .headtextlabel{ color:orange; } .headtextlabel2{ color:darkred; } .iconlabel{ color:darkred; } .headcustom{ background-color:green; } .headiconlabelmain{ font-size:60px; color:lightgreen; } .headiconlabel{ color:purple; } .othertext{ color:green; } .backgroundbody, .footer{ background-color:#ccffcc; } input[type=email], input[type=password]{ width:95%; background-color:lightgreen; border:none; box-shadow:none; border-bottom: 5px solid green; } input[type=email]:hover{ background-color:lightgreen; border:none; box-shadow:none; border-bottom: 5px solid red; } input[type=password]:hover{ background-color:lightgreen; border:none; box-shadow:none; border-bottom: 5px solid red; } <!-- Place holder modallogin start --> form.modallogin .form-control::-moz-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modallogin .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modallogin .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder { color: orange; } form.modallogin .form-control::-o-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modallogin .form-control::-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } <!-- Place holder modalresetpw start --> form.modalresetpw .form-control::-moz-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modalresetpw .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modalresetpw .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder { color: orange; } form.modalresetpw .form-control::-o-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } form.modalresetpw .form-control::-placeholder { color: orange; opacity: 1; } @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { .divchangepw{ width:100%; } } @media screen and (min-width: 480px) { .title { font-size: 36px; text-align:center; } .titleh3{ font-size: 28px; } /* Place holder end */ /* .divchangepw{ width:160px; //background-color:pink; } */ .button1{ float:right; margin-left:20px; display:inline-block; } .button1color1{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color2{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color1:hover, .button1color2:hover{ background-color:darkgreen; color:white; } .button2color{ background-color:pink; color:purple; } .button2color:hover{ background-color:orange; color:green; } .cancel1{ background-color:red; color:white; float:left; margin-left:20px; } .cancel1:hover{ background-color:darkred; color:yellow; } } /* @media screen and (max-width: 480px) { .title { font-size: 28px; text-align:center; } .headiconlabelmain{ font-size:48px; color:lightgreen; } .button1{ width:100%; margin-left:0px; display:block; margin-bottom:20px; } .button1color1{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color2{ background-color:green; color:white; } .button1color1:hover, .button1color2:hover{ background-color:darkgreen; color:white; } .button2color{ background-color:pink; color:purple; } .button2color:hover{ background-color:orange; color:white; } .cancel1{ width:100%; background-color:red; color:white; float:left; margin-bottom: 20px; } .cancel1:hover{ background-color:darkred; color:yellow; } .paragraph, #changepw{ padding-top:10px; } .titleh3{ font-size: 22px; } <!-- .divchangepw{ width:100%; }--> }*/ </style> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $("#changepsw").on("click", function(){ $("#login").css("display","none"); $("#changepw").css("display","block"); //e.preventDefault(); }); $("#changepsw2").on("click", function(){ $("#login").css("display","none"); $("#changepw").css("display","block"); //e.preventDefault(); }); $("#login2").on("click", function(){ $("#login").css("display","block"); $("#changepw").css("display","none"); //e.preventDefault(); }); }); </script> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <h2 >Modal Example</h2> <!-- Trigger the modal with a button --> <button type="button" class="btn btn-info btn-lg" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#myModal">Open Modal</button> <!-- Modal --> <div class="modal fade" id="myModal" role="dialog"> <div class="modal-dialog"> <!-- Modal content--> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header headcustom"> <button type="button" class="close stylecls" data-dismiss="modal">×</button> <h1 class="title"><span class="glyphicon headiconlabelmain glyphicon-user"></span></h1> <h2 class="title headtextlabel"> Restasurant Virtually</h2> </div> <div class="modal-body backgroundbody"> <!--<div class="container"></div> <div class="container"> </div> <form class="container-fluid" action="/action_page.php">--> <form id="login" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modallogin"> <div class="row"> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-log-in headiconlabel"></span> Log in</h3> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal1"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail"> <!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove fielderror" style=""></span>--> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your email</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal1"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Password :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="Password"> <!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok fielderror" style=""></span>--> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your password</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <div class="checkbox textlabel"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color1">Submit</button> <!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>--> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>--> <p class="paragraph othertext">Forgot password ?<a href="#" id="changepsw"> Change password</a></p> </div> </div> </div> </form> <script> /* */ //$('.input-check').on("blur input",function(){ $(".inputboxmodal1").on("blur .input-check",function(){ console.log('changed'); var inputattr = $(this) .find(".input-check") .attr("name"); // Get the Login Name value and trim it var inputstr = $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim(); //$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok'); if (inputstr != "") { $(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok'); } else { $(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('empty'); } //$(this).val(name); // Check if empty of not /* if (inputstr === "") { if (inputattr === "email") { var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; /* if(!emailReg.test(inputstr) | (inputstr.length <0)) { // email $(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter Email address correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); / */ /* } } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); } */ /**/ }) /**/ $(".button1color1").click(function() { $(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() { var st = $(this) .find(".input-check") .attr("name"); var st2 = $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim(); if ( $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim() != "" ) { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); //$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) .find(".error") .css("color", "green"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") //.html("Your " + st + " is OK ") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); //alert(st2); } else { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is empty "); $(this) .find(".error") //.css("background-color", "pink"); .css("color", "red"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); event.preventDefault(); } //alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2); }); }); </script> <!--<form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw" action="/action_page.php">--> <form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw"> <div class="row"> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3"> <span class="glyphicon headiconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Change password</h3> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal2"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail"> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your email</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal2"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Type password" name="Password"> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your password</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group inputboxmodal2"> <label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd"> <span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Retype password" name="Password"> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span> <span class="error">Your password retype</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <div class="checkbox textlabel"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color2">Submit</button> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9"> <p class="othertext"><a href="#" id="login2"> Log in</a> here </p> </div> </div> </div> </form> <script> $(".button1color2").click(function() { $(".inputboxmodal2").each(function() { var st = $(this) .find(".input-check") .attr("name"); var st2 = $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim(); if ( $(this) .find(".input-check") .val() .trim() != "" ) { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); //$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this) .find(".error") .css("color", "green"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") //.html("Your " + st + " is OK ") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); //alert(st2); } else { //$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + st + " is empty "); $(this) .find(".error") //.css("background-color", "pink"); .css("color", "red"); $(this) //.next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning"); $(this) //.next() .find(".error") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); event.preventDefault(); } //alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="modal-footer footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-default cancel1" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button> <p class="othertext">Forgot password?<a href="#" id="changepsw2"> Change password</a></p> <p class="othertext">Not member?<a href="#"> Sign up</a></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>