Browser back button misbehaving. Can I cure it with JS

Hello,

I’ve been having problems with the inconstency of the browser Back button. This is the scenario:

1.From index, I click a link opening subpage1.

2.I activate the Back button, no problem. I’m returned to index.

3.I click Subpage1 again. I select an option from Subpage1, which reinvokes subpage1 with options, i.e. subpage1?user=553, or subpage1?user=553&option=2.

4.Clicking the back button refreshes the newly invoked subpage1, but doesn’t go back. Clicking Back again, takes me to index. The upshot is that a user selects subpage1, then selects subpage1 with options. They’ve selected the wrong options, so need to go back, but they can’t.

I’ve attempted to solve this using JavaScript, but still not working. Have I overcomplicated the situation, or just got something wrong in my JS.

JS code is here: https://codepen.io/Gridman/pen/NWQVJrJ

I can’t provide the whole project as it’s very large, and would involve giving away login details etc. Any clarification required, please let me know.

Thanks.