Browser back button not functioning correctly

Hello,

I’ve written some pages using html and PHP. The code is huge, and if you need further clarification, I’ll post it, but I’ll start by explaining the structure.

There’s an index page containing a menu which calls various subpages, all php scripts.

Once in a subpatge, you get to select from a list of clients/transactions etc. If you select an element, you’re linked to the same page using $_GET with parameters passed in the link. All good so far.

However, I select an element, realise it is the wrong one, and hit the back button. Nothing happens. If I hit the back button again, I’m returned to the indesx page.

This inconsistent behaviour is annoying, especially since I’m going to have to teach non-computerate users how to use it.

I could of course write a back button myself, but I’m intrigued to know why this doesn’t work, and whether there’s a way to make it work. Me and JS aren’t the best of friends, but if I have to use it as part of a solution, I will.

Thanks for any thoughts.