Bootstrap conflict in navbar

Hello!

I’m building a website where I’m trying to insert the pydata-sphinx-theme into a django website. Everything almost works but I’m running in some problems on the page where I combine the sphinx-theme with my navbar.

The code for my navbar looks like this:

<div class="container"> <a class="navbar-brand mr-4" href="/">Mechanics</a> <button id="button" class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#navbarToggle" aria-controls="navbarToggle" aria-expanded="true" aria-label="Toggle navigation"> <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span> </button> <div class="navbar-collapse collapse" id="navbarToggle" style=""> <div class="navbar-nav mr-auto"> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/">Home</a> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/blog/">News</a> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/book/">Book</a> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/solver/">Solver</a> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/pricing/">Pricing</a> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/about/">About</a> </div> <div class="navbar-nav ms-auto"> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/profile/">Profile</a> <a class="nav-item nav-link" href="/logout/">Logout</a> </div> </div> </div>

This works flawlessly in the other website pages that do not have the sphinx theme built in.

However when I press the hamburger to expand my navbar it expands, but then the button becomes unresponsive,I am unable to collapse the navbar.

When I press the button I do see that the following tag changes from:

<div id="navbarToggle" class="navbar-collapse collapse show" style="">

to

<div id="navbarToggle" class="navbar-collapse collapsing" style="height: 339px">

But after half a second (the animation time?)

it changes back to:

<div id="navbarToggle" class="navbar-collapse collapse show" style="">

My looks like this, sorry for the horrible format, its a result of combining 2 different webpages using django templating from the sphinx webpage.

<!-- Required meta tags --> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <!-- Bootstrap CSS --> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" integrity="sha384-rbsA2VBKQhggwzxH7pPCaAqO46MgnOM80zW1RWuH61DGLwZJEdK2Kadq2F9CUG65" crossorigin="anonymous"> <script defer="" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-kenU1KFdBIe4zVF0s0G1M5b4hcpxyD9F7jL+jjXkk+Q2h455rYXK/7HAuoJl+0I4" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <!-- Custom styles for this template --> <link href="/static/main.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <title>Mechanics - CH03_sphinx</title> <script data-cfasync="false"> document.documentElement.dataset.mode = localStorage.getItem("mode") || ""; document.documentElement.dataset.theme = localStorage.getItem("theme") || "light"; </script> <link href="/static/sphinx/_static/styles/theme.css?digest=e353d410970836974a52" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/static/sphinx/_static/styles/bootstrap.css?digest=e353d410970836974a52" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/static/sphinx/_static/styles/pydata-sphinx-theme.css?digest=e353d410970836974a52" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/static/sphinx/_static/vendor/fontawesome/6.1.2/css/all.min.css?digest=e353d410970836974a52" rel="stylesheet"> <link as="font" crossorigin="" href="/static/sphinx/_static/vendor/fontawesome/6.1.2/webfonts/fa-solid-900.woff2" rel="preload" type="font/woff2"> <link as="font" crossorigin="" href="/static/sphinx/_static/vendor/fontawesome/6.1.2/webfonts/fa-brands-400.woff2" rel="preload" type="font/woff2"> <link as="font" crossorigin="" href="/static/sphinx/_static/vendor/fontawesome/6.1.2/webfonts/fa-regular-400.woff2" rel="preload" type="font/woff2"> <link href="/static/sphinx/_static/pygments.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <link href="/static/sphinx/_static/styles/sphinx-book-theme.css?digest=14f4ca6b54d191a8c7657f6c759bf11a5fb86285" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <link as="script" href="/static/sphinx/_static/scripts/bootstrap.js?digest=e353d410970836974a52" rel="preload"> <link as="script" href="/static/sphinx/_static/scripts/pydata-sphinx-theme.js?digest=e353d410970836974a52" rel="preload"> <script data-url_root="./" id="documentation_options" src="/static/sphinx/_static/documentation_options.js"></script> <script src="/static/sphinx/_static/jquery.js"></script> <script src="/static/sphinx/_static/underscore.js"></script> <script src="/static/sphinx/_static/_sphinx_javascript_frameworks_compat.js"></script> <script src="/static/sphinx/_static/doctools.js"></script> <script src="/static/sphinx/_static/scripts/sphinx-book-theme.js?digest=5a5c038af52cf7bc1a1ec88eea08e6366ee68824"></script> <script>DOCUMENTATION_OPTIONS.pagename = 'CH03_sphinx';</script><script src="/static/navbar.js"></script> <link href="genindex.html" rel="index" title="Index"> <link href="search.html" rel="search" title="Search"> <link href="/book/CH04_sphinx/" rel="next" title="4. chapter 4"> <link href="/book/CH02_sphinx/" rel="prev" title="2. chapter 2"> <meta content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" name="viewport"> <meta content="en" name="docsearch:language"> <link href="/static/main.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">

Does anyone have an idea where my problem could be? thanx in advance! any tips are welcome!

This is my html file:

CH10_sphinx.html (11.1 KB)