"Bootstrap docs" sidebar nav -problems getting it to work!

I’d like to use a sidebar type navigation, similar in appearance and functionality as the one used on the Bootstrap 3 documentation page.
I’ve tried to dissect it from the HTML source and CSS, but it’s not easy as the CSS has been minimized, but I’ve managed to copy/paste it into a Codepen-pen:

There’s a page entitled Bootstrap docs sidebar explained which goes through the entire code for it, so I followed the examples and entered the code into a new codepen, but it doesn’t work like in the explanation. I’ve ensured that I’ve used Boostrap 3 as was likely they’d used here, but still no go:

The person who documented this [also made it available in JSFiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/KyleMit/v6zhz/53/
I tried to copy the HTML, CSS and JS from it and pasted it into an empty Codepen, but alas it doesn’t work there:

What am I doing wrong?,
EDIT: it seems to work now! I had to put the CDN link for jquery.js before bootstrap.min.js.

and furthermore : how do I make it work in Bootstrap 4?

Have a look here.

I’ve tried to compare the use of scrollspy in BS3 and BS4 but couldn’t find any differences.
I see there are some differences between the two versions of Bootstrap, but as far as I can tell that has more to do with appearance than functionality.
What specifically in scrollspy are you referring to?

There are lots of other sidebar nav “how to” guides online, but I have yet to find another one which collapses the sub-menu sections when you click on another section (very useful so the navbar doesn’t become too long, extending past the screen height) and is as simple and to the point. The other ones are much too complex for my taste.
If I could only get this one to work in BS4…