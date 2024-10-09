Bombshell: .io domains may be on the way out

Wow, this is a sobering read. Britain is about to relinquish control of the British Indian Ocean Territory, meaning that the popular .io TLD could be on the way out (if the rules get followed). It will be interesting to see how this pans out ( codepen.io , anyone?) I’ve always been tentative about using these kinds of domains that could turn on you one way or another (like those new custom domains that could jack up their prices, for example), but hadn’t thought about country-specific TLDs disappearing.

