Block registered user during login

This is my first post. I started to learn php two days ago and got this far.
I need help with a line of code that does not work. I am a Vietnamese disabled woman in a wheelchair trying to learn php. I try to read manuals in English and translate but translations is not good. My English is okay but not good.
So I please need someone to just correct my code with a replacement or addition. The mysql database BIT data type needs a 1 and not a 0 to be authorized. If not, I also need to show the user that they are not authorized or send them to a different page. Please help me.
<?php session_start();
include_once('includes/config.php');
if(isset($_POST['login']))
{
$password=$_POST['password'];
$dec_password=$password;
$useremail=$_POST['uemail'];
$ret= mysqli_query($con,"SELECT id,fname FROM users WHERE email='$useremail' and password='$dec_password' and authorized='1' ");
$num=mysqli_fetch_array($ret);
if($num>0)
{
$_SESSION['id']=$num['id'];
$_SESSION['name']=$num['fname'];
header("location:home.php");
}
else
{
echo "<script>alert('Invalid username or password or your account has been closed.');</script>";
}
}
?>
What exactly is going wrong? Is it letting people log in who are not authorised, or is it refusing to let anyone in at all?
On the face of it, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the code. Have you used var_dump() or echo to show the contents of your form variables to check that information is coming across correctly? Does your query actually return a row? That is, what is in $num? If it does not, does the same query executed in phpmyadmin return a row, or give an error? Could you show some sample data from your table, and perhaps share the code for the form?
Aside from that, there are some issues with the code that you should address while you are learning. They probably won’t be affecting the issue, though one of them might be.
First, instead of copying user-supplied data directly into your query, read up on Prepared Statements and use these, with parameters, to include those values. Among other things it also handles issues with including single-quotes inside your strings which will break your current query.
Second, DO NOT store plain text passwords. PHP has a pair of functions, password_hash() to be used when storing passwords, and password_verify() to be used to check the user-supplied password against the hashed one.
Is it possible that your password is being stored in an encoded or hashed form, but you’re not handling that here? I wonder what the point of the $dec_password variable is, otherwise.
If you’re expecting a BIT value here, I dont see one being pulled from the database. id will be an INT, fname will be a VARCHAR (a string)…
Unless you’re referring to THIS bit of your query:
In which case, dont put the quotes around the 1 if its supposed to be a number. (Though… your database engine should be handling a conversion if its trying to compare a ‘1’ to a BIT, and given that ‘1’ translates to either… 1… or 49… which would end in a 1… it should still work?)