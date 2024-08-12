Block registered user during login

What exactly is going wrong? Is it letting people log in who are not authorised, or is it refusing to let anyone in at all?

On the face of it, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the code. Have you used var_dump() or echo to show the contents of your form variables to check that information is coming across correctly? Does your query actually return a row? That is, what is in $num ? If it does not, does the same query executed in phpmyadmin return a row, or give an error? Could you show some sample data from your table, and perhaps share the code for the form?

Aside from that, there are some issues with the code that you should address while you are learning. They probably won’t be affecting the issue, though one of them might be.

First, instead of copying user-supplied data directly into your query, read up on Prepared Statements and use these, with parameters, to include those values. Among other things it also handles issues with including single-quotes inside your strings which will break your current query.

Second, DO NOT store plain text passwords. PHP has a pair of functions, password_hash() to be used when storing passwords, and password_verify() to be used to check the user-supplied password against the hashed one.