Block registered user during login

The original error message is because your query didn’t work, and it returned false instead of returning a set of results. I can’t say why that would be, because I don’t know your database table layout. Without that information, I don’t see how anyone can help to get the query to work. You said earlier that you’ve “uploaded the database photo” - where did you upload it?

Normally people come to forums to learn how to solve their problems, it’s unusual that people will just fix your code for you, more likely that someone will help to explain how you can fix it.