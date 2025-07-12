Best way to make a simple app (simple/broad question - sorry!)

Hi there,

I am by profession a frontend web/graphic designer with some knowledge of JS, jQuery, php and MySQL.

I am wanting to create a simple-ish app in which:

allows users to register/login

once logged in, they can add an item to a new list (checkbox with a label) - think of this as a shopping list

when they have found their shopping list item, they tick off the item and the item(s) become stroked through - can be done with css.

I want the user to be able to save this “list” - as a name and date

I want the user to be able to add a loyalty card (to another section) which can then be linked to the shopping list to use in store once they have done their shopping

You probably get the idea and the idea has been done many times before, but I am new to app dev and thought I could create my own personalised version.

What would be the best way to start building this? Should I design the “screens” as frontend HTML/CSS pages? And then add in functionality?

I have seen many “app builders” out there - are there any good free ones I can trust or aren’t scams etc?

Any suggestions would be great!

Thanks!