Final Project ideas that integrates ChatGpt

I’m undergoing an intensive programming boot-camp over 12 weeks. I learned html,css, js,php, react, laravel and nodejs. I need to do a final project over 30 days. Below are the requirements:

Minimum of two user types: admin, user, client, buyer, seller, etc.

Push Notification or Email System

At least two features from the below list:

Chatbot

ChatGPT API

Graphs and Charts

Parallax / Animations

Multi-Language

Multi-Theme

Machine Learning Predications

Data-Related Features.

I’m encouraged to pick up on a project that is not related to Web Development, specifically: Mobile Application,Internet of Things, Arduino, AI…

I need some ideas with chatgpt api integrated into them. For example one of my collogues proposed a smart wallet that takes the user salary, goals and based on that will create a customizable plan, it will use chatgpt to give the user advices and push notifications when he/she purchase stuff that exceeds the budget.

Thanks in advance