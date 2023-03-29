Final Project ideas that integrates ChatGpt

I’m undergoing an intensive programming boot-camp over 12 weeks. I learned html,css, js,php, react, laravel and nodejs. I need to do a final project over 30 days. Below are the requirements:
- Minimum of two user types: admin, user, client, buyer, seller, etc.
- Push Notification or Email System
- At least two features from the below list:
Chatbot
ChatGPT API
Graphs and Charts
Parallax / Animations
Multi-Language
Multi-Theme
Machine Learning Predications
Data-Related Features.
I’m encouraged to pick up on a project that is not related to Web Development, specifically: Mobile Application,Internet of Things, Arduino, AI…
I need some ideas with chatgpt api integrated into them. For example one of my collogues proposed a smart wallet that takes the user salary, goals and based on that will create a customizable plan, it will use chatgpt to give the user advices and push notifications when he/she purchase stuff that exceeds the budget.
Thanks in advance