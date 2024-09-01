Best way to create a evolving blog site (articles and notes)?

For years I have been trying to find a way to collate my thoughts/ research in the form of articles and notes. And I have been using Wordpress for that. Being a designer every couple of years I update the design and usually that breaks the design of previous blogposts and often I have deleted and recreate posts or just remove them.

So now I’m looking for a solution that can make it easy for me to retain all the articles and base layouts. Even when I update my core website. What could be the best way to do this?

I would appreciate if you could share your thoughts on this.