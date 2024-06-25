Battling <p> tags and shape-outside: ellipse

semicodin: semicodin: And if we are, shouldn’t we be separating them into two completely unique ellipses because they have two very different lengths

Yes essentially, you could have 2 completely separate rules and avoid any mistakes but that means a lot of rules are duplicated as the difference in both is just a few property values.

When i style a component I use the common rules for all in the first rule and then modify it with a class if needed.

e.g.Consider the following rule example:

.test{ color:red; background:white; width:50%; min-height:100vh; } .test2{color:green;} .test3{color:blue;}

If we wanted 3 completely separate rules we would need almost three times as much code:

e.g.

.test{ color:red; background:white; width:50%; min-height:100vh; } .test2{ color:green; background:white; width:50%; min-height:100vh; } .test3{ color:blue; background:white; width:50%; min-height:100vh; }

In a large site there could be hundreds of opportunities like this and then you end up with massive and unwieldy stylesheets which makes the chance of error greater as there is so much more code to look through.

On a small site like yours you probably could use the more verbose methods but as you know stylesheets always seem to grow.